Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,805 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $243.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.58. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

