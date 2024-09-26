Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,259,012. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.10. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.