BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.13 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,439 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,773,000 after buying an additional 632,398 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,425,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 30.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CCI opened at $116.79 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.07.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

