Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 179 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,226 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Phillips 66 by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 96.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,863,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,743,000 after buying an additional 1,408,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4,556.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 953,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,885,000 after buying an additional 932,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $129.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.38. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

