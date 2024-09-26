BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.78 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 80.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569,414 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $10,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $99.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

