Citigroup Boosts Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target to $21.00

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $2.80 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.40 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Sirius XM Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.33. 3,230,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,634. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $4,573,246.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,111,000 after buying an additional 363,551 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Sirius XM by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559,834 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sirius XM by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,333,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 353,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 490,761 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

