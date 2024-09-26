First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the August 31st total of 332,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,258,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.97. 744,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,145. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

