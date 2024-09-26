Short Interest in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Decreases By 43.1%

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the August 31st total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Maris-Tech Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Maris-Tech stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,461. Maris-Tech has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, civilian and home security, and defense and homeland security markets in Israel, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers low latency video encoding and decoding platform to handle multiple video channels; dual channel low power encoder systems; miniature recording and streaming platforms; miniature intelligent video surveillance solutions; power and modular video encoding/decoding platform; and ultra-low-latency streaming solutions.

