Insider Selling: Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Director Sells 46,600 Shares of Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$267,549.24.

Shares of Orla Mining stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.60. 267,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,746. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of C$115.71 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.3022388 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.31.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

