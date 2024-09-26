Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.37% from the company’s current price.

BBWI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

Shares of BBWI traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,062. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $113,995,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,471 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $58,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5,406.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,118,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,390 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

