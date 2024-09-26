Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 70,046 Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Stock

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 70,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $586,985.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,346,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,046,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II alerts:

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,453 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $37,672.38.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of SABA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,951. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter worth about $2,833,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $797,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

(Get Free Report)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.