Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.58. 8,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,987. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

