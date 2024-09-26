Insider Buying: Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA) Director Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report) Director Kiril Mugerman purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.

Geomega Resources Price Performance

GMA stock remained flat at C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 261,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,724. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.90. Geomega Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.24.

Get Geomega Resources alerts:

About Geomega Resources

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.

Receive News & Ratings for Geomega Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geomega Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.