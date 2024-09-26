Insider Buying: Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA) Director Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report) Director Kiril Mugerman purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.
Geomega Resources Price Performance
GMA stock remained flat at C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 261,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,724. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.90. Geomega Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.24.
About Geomega Resources
