Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Short Interest Down 41.7% in September

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OXSQG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.29. 1,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $23.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.

