RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in September

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the August 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RSF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 25,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,519. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $16.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32.

Get RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,170,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 140.0% in the second quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,501,000.

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.