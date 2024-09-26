Toronto Dominion Bank Has $58.94 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 3,577.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,010 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,058 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $58,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2,583.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,450.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,962.90.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,837.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,953.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,767.64. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,274.91 and a 1-year high of $2,174.80.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $52.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 200.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

