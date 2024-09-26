Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $27.90 Million Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,676 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ferguson worth $27,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Ferguson stock opened at $199.49 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $147.62 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 5.85%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.54%.

Ferguson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

