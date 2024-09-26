Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 44.54% of Alger 35 ETF worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alger 35 ETF Price Performance

Alger 35 ETF stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Alger 35 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 million, a P/E ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Alger 35 ETF Company Profile

The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

