Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 329,521 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $28,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 47.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1,434.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUR. Barclays lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

