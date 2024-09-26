Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,332 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $43,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Snap-on by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Snap-on by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Snap-on by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,804 shares of company stock worth $8,077,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $283.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNA

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.