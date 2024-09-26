Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 90.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402,793 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.44% of HF Sinclair worth $45,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 183,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after buying an additional 148,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,091 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 99.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,891,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.73.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.12. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.18.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

