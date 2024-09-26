Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 665.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 627,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,371 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $35,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 51.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRBR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $60.39 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.30%. The business had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

