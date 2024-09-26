Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 15,987 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,987 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Qualys worth $40,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,052.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $164,654.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,508.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,535 shares of company stock worth $1,609,023. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $122.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.85. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.32 and a 1 year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.83.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

