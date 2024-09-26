Fred Alger Management LLC Has $9.81 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.6% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,543,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,329,000 after buying an additional 476,981 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,340,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,066,000 after buying an additional 458,893 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 413,545 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $3,417,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $3,417,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.46.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $106.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average of $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $108.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 101.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

