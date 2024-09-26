Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,490 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $12,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cryoport by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,659,000 after purchasing an additional 807,340 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,477,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after buying an additional 511,064 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at $7,800,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at $2,905,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 41.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 459,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 135,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $391.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.65 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 76.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 49.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cryoport

Insider Buying and Selling at Cryoport

In other news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $33,502.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,497.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,167 shares of company stock valued at $60,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

(Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.