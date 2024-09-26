Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $52.47 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 208,590 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $52,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after acquiring an additional 61,724 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 22.7% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 335,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,411,000 after purchasing an additional 62,043 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $249.63 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $190.51 and a fifty-two week high of $278.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

