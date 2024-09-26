NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 126.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of NetEase worth $50,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NetEase by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NetEase by 879.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

NetEase Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $86.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.69.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $10.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

