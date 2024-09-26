Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 1,084 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $11,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 62.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $914.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $864.88 and its 200 day moving average is $780.08. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $912.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,769,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,769,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,507,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

