Fred Alger Management LLC Buys New Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 166,074 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTNX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,384,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 24,918 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 46.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,378,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Nutanix by 387.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -874.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

