Fred Alger Management LLC Has $13.21 Million Position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,543 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Cadre were worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Cadre by 454.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cadre by 1,640.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cadre in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cadre during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDRE opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Cadre had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $144.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

