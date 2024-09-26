Fred Alger Management LLC Has $13.66 Million Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 58.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 769,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074,383 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $13,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OWL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 160.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

