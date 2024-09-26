Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 803,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,906,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.55% of First Advantage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First Advantage by 27.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,131,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,314,000 after buying an additional 254,219 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FA stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. First Advantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 1.16.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. First Advantage had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $184.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

