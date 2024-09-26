Fred Alger Management LLC Grows Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $395.26 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.12 and a 1-year high of $397.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 115.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,103,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the transaction, the president now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,103,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,981 shares of company stock valued at $115,662,734 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

