Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 384,305 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1,649.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 407,605 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,305 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $51,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,048 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $20,751,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $39,183,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,870 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Expedia Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,341 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.77.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $145.49 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

