Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 8,193 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 328.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,398,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,438,000 after purchasing an additional 51,366 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $797,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $797,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,546,370. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $102.34 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $109.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 67.40%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

