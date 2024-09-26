Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 15,635.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,073 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $176.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $179.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

