Fred Alger Management LLC Has $11.04 Million Position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 318,121 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Core Laboratories worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLB. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1,178.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 31.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 19.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLB stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $875.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLB. Bank of America cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

