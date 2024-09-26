Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,404 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.87% of Chord Energy worth $60,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.10.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,485.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $132.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $129.75 and a 52-week high of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.60.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.