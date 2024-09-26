Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 564.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 263,743 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $65,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Teleflex by 20,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teleflex

Teleflex Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE TFX opened at $245.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.91. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $257.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.