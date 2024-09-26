Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 634,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 377,851 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $54,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,165,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 300,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $3,424,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 101,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 56,709 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMSI stock opened at $98.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.94 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

