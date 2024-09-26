Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 98.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 878,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,074 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $59,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

