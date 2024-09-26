Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,860 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.3 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.88.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ED shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

