Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 3,395.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,780,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729,167 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GNW opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,532,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,186,723.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

