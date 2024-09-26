Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,937,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,194 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $71,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 1,364.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $36.02 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,809.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLDX. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

