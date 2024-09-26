AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 182.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,487 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $61,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 89.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in AerCap by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Trading Down 0.9 %

AER stock opened at $95.29 on Thursday. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $98.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.79.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

