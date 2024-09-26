Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 146,441 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,441 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Blue Owl Capital worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,644,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,978,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $11,877,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,420.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.