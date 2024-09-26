25,167 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $10,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,802,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $254,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $385,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3,253.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $437.97 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $444.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $411.04 and its 200-day moving average is $404.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

