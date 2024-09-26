Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 36.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,149,000 after buying an additional 112,240 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 68,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $123.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.25 and a 52-week high of $151.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.60 and a 200 day moving average of $128.84.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

