Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 860.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,429,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281,176 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in TORM were worth $55,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the second quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TORM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TORM during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TORM Price Performance

Shares of TRMD opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. TORM plc has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.18.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.38 million. TORM had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TORM plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.87%. TORM’s payout ratio is presently 66.41%.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Further Reading

