Point72 DIFC Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,026 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $897,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Universal Health Services by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5,033.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS opened at $241.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.82 and a 200-day moving average of $193.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Baird R W raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.92.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

